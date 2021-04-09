Video: Kosciusko High School choir performs in Choral Arts Festival

The Kosciusko High School choir recently participated in the 2021 MHSAA Choral Arts Festival.

This year, in lieu of receiving a rating, the directors and students got to hear direct feedback from the judges.

This was a unique and wonderful experience in which they received ample positive feedback.

The students were honored to have a listener critique the performance directly, relate how they felt while listening to the piece, and directly compliment our singers on their hard work and perseverance.

See video of the performance below.