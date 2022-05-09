VIDEO: Kosciusko High School Senior Signing Day

Kosciusko High School held Senior Signing Day Monday morning. The school’s gym was filled with students, parents, teachers and representatives from colleges and community colleges throughout the state. Mr. Ozell Landfair spoke to the students before Coach Cates announced what students were signing with what college or military branch.

Senior Signing Day is modeled after the way top high school athletes hold special ceremonies on National Signing Day to announce where they plan to play college ball. In addition to universities and community colleges, a student going into the Marines also signed Monday.