The Kosciusko Whippets hosted several area schools at Landrum Field Tuesday morning.

Schools attending were Eupora, Pisgah, Nanih Waiya, and Starkville Academy.

Each team took turns facing off in 7-on-7 drills, pitting the offense vs defense.

Kosciusko is scheduled to travel to Friday to compete in a similar event at Lousisville High School.

The Whippets begin the 2023 football season Friday, Aug. 25 on the road at Kemper County.