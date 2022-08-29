Video: Kosciusko releases drone video of athletic facility construction

The Kosciusko School District has released drone footage of the ongoing construction of the athletic facilities at the fairgrounds.

The footage shows the construction of the new weight room and locker room facility located on the site of old football practice field.

Next, the video shows the dirt work and other work that was done at Landrum Field to prepare for the installation of turf.

At the end of the video, it shows an area north of the football and baseball fields where a soccer practice facility is planned during the next phase of construction.

Work on the turf at Landrum Field is expected to be completed in the coming weeks, with the first game in the new facility planned for Friday, Sept. 16.