For the second year in a row, the Kosciusko School District won the Community Sports Challenge.

The team took home the title during Thursday night’s Dodgeball Tournament at the Attala County Coliseum.

The championship round had the KSD team squaring off against the undefeated team representing Boswell Media. But the coaches and teachers won back to back games to capture the crown.

All in all, six teams competed in the the double elimination tournament.