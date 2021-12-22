Video: KPD officer honored after saving family pet from burning home

An officer with the Kosciusko Police Department is being honored after he raced into a burning home to save a family pet.

Robert “Bo” Overby received a letter of commendation for “going above and beyond the call of duty” Friday, Dec. 17 when a home caught on fire on Cedar Lane.

As fire engulfed the home, Overby ran back into the house to find Cricket, the family’s dog.

Overby eventually found Cricket and made it back out to safety.

The officer had to be treated for smoke inhalation, but is fine now.