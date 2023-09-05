HomeAttalaVideo: Leake Central vs Kosciusko Highlights

Video: Leake Central vs Kosciusko Highlights

by
A highlight reel of impact plays from Kosciusko’s 55-14 win Friday against Leake Central.

  1. Kevin
    Kevin
    September 5, 2023 at 2:16 PM

    Fantastic job Breck!

