Video: Martha Jo Leslie Veterans Home holds ribbon cutting for outdoor pavilion

The Martha Jo Leslie State Veterans Home in Kosciusko celebrated its new outdoor pavilion Thursday with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Jack Winstead, Chairmen of the Friends of Mississippi Veterans, opened the ceremony explaining the background behind the pavilions, which were built at all four of the state’s veterans homes (Kosciusko, Jackson, Oxford, and Collins).

According to Winstead, Community Bank gave a generous donation to help all the pavilions get built one year ahead of schedule.

The pavilions are designed to be used to allow veterans and their families/friends to have visitors in an outdoor setting. Additional plans for the project include purchasing TVs and furniture.

Lee McCarty from Community Bank and Mark Smith, Executive Director of the Mississsippi VA, also spoke at the event.