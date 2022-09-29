HomeLocalVideo: Martha Jo Leslie Veterans Home holds ribbon cutting for outdoor pavilion

Video: Martha Jo Leslie Veterans Home holds ribbon cutting for outdoor pavilion

by

The Martha Jo Leslie State Veterans Home in Kosciusko celebrated its new outdoor pavilion Thursday with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Jack Winstead, Chairmen of the Friends of Mississippi Veterans, opened the ceremony explaining the background behind the pavilions, which were built at all four of the state’s veterans homes (Kosciusko, Jackson, Oxford, and Collins).

According to Winstead, Community Bank gave a generous donation to help all the pavilions get built one year ahead of schedule.

The pavilions are designed to be used to allow veterans and their families/friends to have visitors in an outdoor setting. Additional plans for the project include purchasing TVs and furniture.

Lee McCarty from Community Bank and Mark Smith, Executive Director of the Mississsippi VA, also spoke at the event.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Video: Holmes vs Coahoma Highlights

Video: Kosciusko vs Forest Highlights

Kosciusko releases ticketing information for home football games and other sports

VIDEO STREAM: Kosciusko vs Forest

Photos: Landrum Field turf installation nearing completion

Video: Kosciusko vs Choctaw County Highlights