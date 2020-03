“The College will continue to host Face to Face classes in an online format through March 30 and may follow CDC guidelines to remain online only for 8 weeks (or the remainder of the Spring Semester).

The College is exploring options to bring small groups in to complete some career technical assignments but will not do so until after March 30.

Proctored exams will likely be available in small group formats after March 30 or students may choose to use a digital, third-party service.”