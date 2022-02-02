Video: Multiple Whippets sign to play football for Mississippi community colleges

A number of Kosciusko Whippets football players announced their plans to continue their playing careers at the community college level Wednesday morning.

Will Carter and Ethan Wood signed to play for Holmes CC.

Carter signed as a kicker and Wood as a QB/long-snapper. Wood previously signed to play baseball for Holmes as well.

Davion Roby signed to play for Copiah-Lincoln (Co-Lin) CC. Roby played wide receiver, defensive back, and returned punts for the Whippets. He’s expected to mainly play defense for the Wolves.

The final Whippet to sign Wednesday was Hunter Pugh .

Pugh signed to play with Mississippi Delta CC as a long snapper.

All the players were joined at their signings by the Whippets coaching staff and members of their families.

