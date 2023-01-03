Video: New president and vice-president for Attala County Board of Supervisors

The Attala County Board of Supervisors named a new president and vice-president Tuesday morning during the first meeting of 2023.

The board appointed Billy Coffee (District 2) as president and Bobby Lindsay (District 1) as vice-president.

Christian Gardner and Scott Pickle were also re-appointed by the board to serve as County/State-Aid Engineer and Board Attorney, respectively.

Additionally, Kosciusko Chief of Police RJ Adams was appointed to the E-911 commission.

During the meeting, the board also approved the second quarter budget for the Attala County Sheriff and Tax Collector offices.

The next meeting of the Attala County Board of Supervisors will be held Tuesday, Jan. 17.