Video/photo gallery: 2022 Veterans Day Aisle of Honor

The United Veterans of Attala County held the annual Aisle of Honor program Thursday at Parkway Cemetery in Kosciusko.

The ceremony opened with the Pledge of Allegiance, led by students Prince Bridge and Christopher Fletcher. Next came the singing of the National Anthem by Sissy Lindsay

The keynote speaker for the event was Air Force1st Lt Ryan Lindsay.

The ceremony closed with the singing of “God Bless America” and the playing of taps.

Following the main program the American Legion Riders held a flag retirement ceremony.