Another new business is open in downtown Kosciusko.

A ribbon cutting was held Friday morning at the new downtown location of The Guitar Academy.

The Guitar Academy is located at 117 B West Jefferson Street on the south side of the square in downtown Kosciusko.

Drew Townsend, owner/operator, teachers beginning, intermediate, and advanced guitar lessons.

The Guitar Academy can also be booked as a venue for events.

For more information, visit TheGuitarAcademyMS.com.