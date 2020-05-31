Video: Prayer rally held in downtown Kosciusko

A prayer rally was held in downtown Kosciusko Sunday morning.

Members of the community gathered on the northern lawn of the Attala County Courthouse to pray and sing.

The rally was led by Paula Winters-Bayne. In a Facebook post, she charged the community with coming together to meet and pray for the country.

Kosciusko Mayor Jimmy Cockroft also spoke and prayed at the ceremony.

While riots and violence break out in many cities around the country protesting police brutality, the message of this rally was for the community to unite and work together in prayer for one another.