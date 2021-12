VIDEO: Holmes CC President Dr. Jim Haffey speaks Thursday morning prior to the ribbon cutting ceremony at the Holmes Healthplex.

Holmes Community College held a ribbon cutting and open house today at the Holmes Healthplex in Kosciusko.

The gym has been open since June 2020 and offers free weights, cardio machines, and fitness classes.

A membership is $25/month and you do not have to be affiliated with the college to join.