Video: Six Whippets sign to play college football

A number of Kosciusko Whippets football players announced their college football destinations Wednesday as part of National Signing Day.

Six senior football players all made their announcements and signed their paperwork at the Oprah Winfrey Boys and Girls Club.

Javen Mallett (LB) and Corey Fuller (OL) both signed to play for Mississippi Delta Community College.

The Whippets’ two-year starting QB Caden Greer is headed to play with Northeast Mississippi Community College.

One of the Whippets’ leading receivers Tyran Mosley signed to play with Itawamba Community College.

The team’s leader in all-purpose yards Jaquavious “PJ” Pace (WR/ATH) signed to play for Holmes Community College.

Reggie Carter (DL) was the lone Whippet to sign with a 4-year school, announcing that he will play for Mississippi College.

All the players were joined at their signings by the Whippets coaching staff and members of their families.

2 comments
  1. Anita Horne
    Anita Horne
    February 7, 2024 at 2:02 PM

    Congratulations and best wishes in your future!!!

    Reply
  2. Douglas DeFranco
    Douglas DeFranco
    February 7, 2024 at 4:04 PM

    Congratulations, you all worked very hard both athletically and academically. ❤️🙏

    Reply

