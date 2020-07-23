Video: SUV flips at busy Kosciusko intersection

An SUV ended up on its side following a wreck Thursday morning at a busy Kosciusko intersection.

The wreck happened at 11:47 am at the intersection of Hwy 12 and N Natchez Street.

Kosciusko Fire Chief Duane Burdine said a truck ran through a red light and collided with the SUV.

Emergency crews were able to free the female driver without having to cut into the vehicle’s roof.

The victim was taken to Baptist Attala by a family member in a private vehicle.

Burdine said the injuries did not appear to be life threatening.