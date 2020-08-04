Video: Take a look inside The Strand theater

The historic Strand theater in Kosciusko is getting a makeover.

Funds from the Mississippi Museum of the American Indian have been approved to be used to renovate the theater located on Madison Street just off the square.

The total amount in the project is approximately $1.3 million.

Plans for the building include using it as conference center and for other community events. The city will also look into finding a way to incorporate the museum into the renovation.

Breezy News recently went inside the theater to video of what it looks like in its current state.

See the footage below.