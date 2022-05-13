Video: Whippet ends spring football with scrimmage at East Webster

The Kosciusko Whippets football team played its spring game Thursday night.

Participating in a jamboree at East Webster High School, the Whippets faced off in a scrimmage against Baldwyn High School.

The Whippets got rushing touchdowns from Javen Mallet and Marquies Fondren and a receiving touchdown by Keith Lay on a pass from Ryan Tillman.

On defense, the Whippets picked up a score from Eli Kemp on an interception returned for a touchdown.

The final score of the scrimmage was 26-18 in favor of the Whippets.

Kosciusko will open the 2022 football season Aug. 26 against Yazoo County.