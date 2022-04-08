Video: Whippet softball clinches district title in extra inning walk off

The Kosicusko Lady Whippets won the Region 4-4A Championship Thursday night with a 7-6 walk-off win over West Lauderdale.

Tied at 4 after the 7th inning, West Lauderdale scored two runs in the top of the 8th to take a 6-4 lead.

However, in the bottom of the 8th, a two run double by junior Gracie Williams tied the ballgame.

Following a couple of intentional walks and a sacrifice bunt, catcher Alexandra West’s infield single brought Williams in to score the winning run.

Anna Grace Whithead was the winning pitcher in the game. She also hit a two-run homerun in the bottom of the first inning.

The district championship is the 12th for head coach Tony Terry.

As district champs, the Whippets will get a first round bye in the MHSAA playoffs.