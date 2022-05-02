Video: Whippets baseball attempts to clinch series tonight in Game 3 vs Warriors

The Kosciusko Whippets will face another must win situation Monday night as the team battles Pontotoc to advance to the third round of the MHSAA Playoffs.

After dropping game one 10-7 on Friday, the Whippets rebounded Saturday night with an 11-8 win in game two.

Connor Wallace’s three-homerun in the top of the 7th inning broke a tied ballgame and allowed the Whippets to close out the victory.

Monday’s game three is set for a 7:00 pm first pitch from the Whippet baseball field at the Attala County Fairgrounds.

Students and fans are asked to wear black to help BLACK OUT the stadium.

Boswell Media Sports will carry the game across a number of outlets.

The game can be heard on Breezy 101, BreezyNews.com, and the Breezy 101 App.

A video stream of the game will also be available at the Boswell Media Sports YouTube channel.