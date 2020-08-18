Video: Whippets begin football practice

Despite

The Kosciusko Whippet football team began fall practice this week.

Players reported to the Whippet field house on Monday to begin practice without pads.

Coaches and players have to follow MHSAA and school guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Coaches and other staff have to wear masks during practice and the players are allowed the wear masks when not participating in a drill.

The Whippets will play in a preseason jamboree next Friday, Aug. 28 against at East Webster.

The team will open the regular season on the road against Winona Friday, Sept. 4.

