The Kosciusko Whippets football team began 2022 practice Monday.

However, practice for the team looks a bit different this season.

Due to ongoing construction at the old practice field and at Whippet stadium, the team has been displaced.

The new practice field is located off of E Jefferson Street near the former Jack Post building parking lot.

Players meet at the field house and then are bused to the temporary field.

The Whippets will open the season Friday, Aug. 26 against Yazoo County.