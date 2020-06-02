Video: Whippets begin football workouts under strict health guidelines

Whippet QB Ethan Wood getting his temperature checked before the 2nd day of summer workouts.

The Kosciusko Whippet football team began summer workouts this week, but those workouts look quite different than normal.

The MHSAA set June 1 as the date when teams could begin meeting if they followed a number of health guidelines.

Additional rules were set by the Kosciusko School District to make sure coaches and athletes remain safe.

Players are asked to remain in their vehicle when they arrive to a workout. A few players at a time are then allowed to go check-in with the coaches.

During check-in, players temperatures are taken and they are asked if they have had any COVID-19 symptoms in the past 2 weeks. Anyone with a fever of 100.4 or higher is sent home and can only return after being cleared by a doctor.

Next, players have to wash their hands before being allowed to go to the practice field.

Once on the field, players are split off into two groups and kept 6-feet apart for workouts.

Coaches are all required to wear masks during the entirety of the practice.

While there are still many uncertainties about what the 2020 season will look like, as of now, the Whippets are scheduled to open the season Thursday, Aug. 20 on the road against Yazoo County.