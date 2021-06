The Kosciusko Whippets began summer workouts Wednesday morning.

The team participated in a 7-on-7 scrimmage against the Winona Tigers.

Both teams took turns playing offense and defense with both the varsity and junior varsity squads.

Kosciusko will host Winona in the regular season on Friday, Sept. 3 in Kosciusko.

See the complete Kosciusko Whippets 2021 schedule here.