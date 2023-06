The Skipworth Performing Arts Center in Kosciusko is hosting a Youth Theater Camp this week.

Camps for are held daily for two different age groups.

Camp for grades 4 – 7 is from 9:00 am – noon.

Grades 8 – 12 meet from 1:00 pm- 3:00 pm.

Teaching the camp is Carrie Ferguson-Belew.

On Friday, June 30, students in the camp will have a performance for parents.

A camp for children grades K – 3 is planned for July 18 – 21.