Vietnam Vets To Be Honored In Mississippi

A wreath-laying ceremony is planned at the State Capitol Tuesday marking National Vietnam War Veterans Day and honoring the 227,000 Mississippians who served during the war. The Mississippi V-A is recognizing five Vietnam vets who now serve the state in the executive and legislative branches of government– Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney, Transportation Commissioners Willie Simmons and Tom King and State Representatives Manly Barton and Mac Huddleston. The U-S Department of Veterans Affairs began commemorating the 50th anniversary of the war in 2015 and will continue until 2025.