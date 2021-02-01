Virtual International forum to celebrate legacy of Tadeusz Kosciuszko

People from around the world will celebrate the 275th anniversary of Tadeusz Kosciuszko’s birth this week.

A virtual forum is planned for Thursday, Feb. 4. It’s being called “Liberty and Freedom: Kosciuszko’s Legacy.”

“We celebrate Kościuszko’s inspiring contribution and legacy in Vilnius, Lithuania, on the date of his birth, February 4th, to be broadcasted worldwide,” reads an excerpt from the homepage of the forum website.

The forum will feature leaders from around the world speaking on the influence Kosciuszko had on history and culture throughout the world.



The Polish hero is best known for his support of the Colonial Army during the American Revolution. Kosciuszko was said to be so moved after reading the United States Declaration of Independence, he requested to meet with it’s main author, Thomas Jefferson.

Kosciuszko is also known for calling for freedom for American slaves over 60 years prior to the Emancipation Proclamation.

While he is known worldwide for his military service, in central Mississippi the Polish/American hero is known as the namesake for the town of Kosciusko.

And as only town named after the Polish war hero, Kosciusko will be represented in the event with a video and speech from Kosciusko Attala Partnership Executive Director Darren Milner.

The program will begin at 6:00 am Central Standard Time Thursday, Feb. 4.

More information on the virtual program can be found at www.bridges4freedom.com.