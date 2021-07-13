Virtual Summer Reading Program continues at Attala County Library

The virtual summer library program, “Tails & Tales” will continue at the Attala County Library this week.

On Thursday, July 15 at 1:00 PM., “Northwest Voyage: Live with the Memphis Zoo” will be on the Attala County Library’s Facebook page.

Check the library’s Facebook page on Thursday beginning at 11 AM to get the access code for this live program.

Children will need to be logged on at 1 PM to enjoy the program.

Limited screens are available.

Contact the Attala County Library for more information.