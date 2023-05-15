HomeAttalaVote Now for the Mississippi Songwriter of the Year People’s Choice Award

Vote Now for the Mississippi Songwriter of the Year People’s Choice Award

Voting is now open for the the Mississippi Songwriter of the Year Woodstock Furniture People’s Choice Award.

To vote, visit MSSongwriteroftheyear.com to listen to snippets of each contestant’s songs.

Choose which song and artist you like best and then click “Vote Now.” You can vote as many times as you like.

The winner, along with his or her prize, will be announced Saturday, June 24 during the Mississippi Songwriter of the Year finals at the historic Ellis Theater in downtown Philadelphia.

Cast your vote HERE.

 

