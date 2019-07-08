Voter registration deadline for August primary election is today

The voter registration deadline to vote in the August Primary Election is Monday, July 8.

Registration can be completed in person at the Attala County Circuit Clerk’s office located on the north side of the Attala County Courthouse.

All county offices will be closed July 4 and July 5 for the Fourth of July holiday, but Attala County Circuit Clerk Wanda Fancher said her office will be open Saturday, July 6 until noon for those wanting to register.

Applications can also be downloaded online from the Secretary of State’s website and mailed to the county circuit clerk.

All voters, including those registering by mail, must show identification before voting.

Anyone with questions can check their status online or call the Secretary of State’s office at 1-800-829-6786.

Contact the Attala County Circuit Clerk’s office at 662-28-1741 for more information.

2019 Election Dates