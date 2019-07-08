The voter registration deadline to vote in the August Primary Election is Monday, July 8.
Registration can be completed in person at the Attala County Circuit Clerk’s office located on the north side of the Attala County Courthouse.
All county offices will be closed July 4 and July 5 for the Fourth of July holiday, but Attala County Circuit Clerk Wanda Fancher said her office will be open Saturday, July 6 until noon for those wanting to register.
Applications can also be downloaded online from the Secretary of State’s website and mailed to the county circuit clerk.
All voters, including those registering by mail, must show identification before voting.
Anyone with questions can check their status online or call the Secretary of State’s office at 1-800-829-6786.
Contact the Attala County Circuit Clerk’s office at 662-28-1741 for more information.
2019 Election Dates
- July 8 – Voter registration deadline for primary
- August 6 – Primary Elections
- August 27 – Primary Election runoff
- October 7 – Voter registration deadline for general election
- November 5 – General election
One thought on “Voter registration deadline for August primary election is today”
Pam Adams says:
Since I was a small child, my father took me to vote with him. He stressed the importance of voting. I am a 54 year old female. I have lived in Attala county 14 years. This year is the first year since I turned 18 that I’m thinking of not voting. I know it sounds “over the top”. But that’s just how I feel. No one, not one person, running for office, has came by my house, left a card, etc… I realize they cannot get by every one’s door. I’m just at a disadvantage because I can’t drive (epilepsy). Hate to feel this way!!