Voter registration going on now for August primary elections

There’s still time to get registered to vote in the Aug. 8 primary elections.

Registration can be completed at the Attala County Circuit Clerk’s office located at Attala County Courthouse.

Due to ongoing construction at the courthouse, visitors will have to use the south or east entrance.

The registration deadline to vote in the Aug. 8 primaries is Monday, July 10.

Circuit Clerk Lula Thompson said anyone that has moved, has changed their name, or hasn’t voted in a while should call her office to check their voter status.

The Attala County Circuit Clerk’s office can be reached at 662-289-1471.

Races on the August primaries will be for state races such as Governor and Lt. Governor in addition to local races for sheriff, supervisor and other county offices.

A complete list of Attala County candidates can be found HERE.

Election Dates: