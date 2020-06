Voters in District 4 of Attala County will soon find themselves casting ballots at new locations.

On Monday, the Attala County Board of Supervisors voted to change several of the district’s voting precincts.

The new poling places will be at New St. James Church of God in Sallis, Longhorns Steakhouse, and Holmes Community College The Attala Center.

The new changes will take effect during the general election in November.