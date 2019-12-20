A report by a Mississippi’s legislative watchdog agency says that average wait times have tripled at state driver’s license stations over the past two years. News outlets report agency released the report Wednesday.
It attributed the increases to reasons including vacancies and the adoption of a computer system that the report says increased processing times for routine transactions by 40% to 50%.
The report says the state Department of Public Safety is working to lessen wait times, but should look to neighboring states for inspiration on how to improve its driver’s licenses services.
Click here for MS Drivers License Station Facebook Page for local closures.
3 thoughts on “Waits spike at Mississippi driver’s license stations”
Angel says:
My experience in watching the Tupelo office has nothing to with a computer system or lack of employees. It’s do to them not caring and laziness. I have watched as they just lean back in chairs and chit chat back and forth for not one or two min it can be 10, 15, 20 min. Some will get up just walk around and not be doing anything and then go to someone else who may have just quit talking and started working and strike up another conversation. They do not care about you or your time! They have been very rude at times. Now on the other hand … New Albany office bust their tail all day and I will drive there before I even consider Tupelo. They want you in and out as much as you want in and out and very friendly. Its refreshing to go into New Albany after experiencing Tupelo office.
Thoma Meadows says:
Down here in Hancock County we had a great location with a bunch of workers in it now they have moved to a small building and only two workers this place is a joke there was no need to ever downsize
It is common sense to understand that we have people turning 16 and getting drivers license faster the people are becoming unable to drive
Hire more people it is simple as that
Stop the political bullshit and take care of the people that pay your pay checks
Thomas Meadows says:
Sorry for the grammar. I’m using talk to text.