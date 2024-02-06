Want more customers? We can make it happen!

Boswell Media is partnering with Advantage Systems to help small Businesses in our community with a comprehensive marketing plan. This plan creates demand, tells your story, and helps you use digital effectively. Join us for a short seminar Wednesday, February 7th at The Guitar Academy at 9, 11, or 1. Call Melissa Boswell Townsend to reserve your spot, 662-582-2455. A proven plan to grow your business.