Warning Being Issued by Mississippi Secretary of State Regarding Misleading Mailers

A warning has been issued from the Mississippi Secretary of State regarding misleading mailers. The Secretary of State Office is urging the business community, especially LLCs, to be cautious of a misleading mailer sent by a private entity called C.F.S. In the mailer, the company offers to prepare 2021 annual reports for a $75.00 fee. The mailer may appear to be official government correspondence, but the fine print makes it clear it is not. All business owners should be aware this correspondence is not issued by the Mississippi Secretary of State. Domestic LLC owners can file annual reports on the Secretary of State’s website at no cost.

Businesses may report deceptive or misleading solicitations to our office or the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office. The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Hotline is 1-800-281-4418. Click here to view a copy of the mailer.

For more information, please contact the Secretary of State’s Business Services Division at [email protected] or (601) 359-1633.