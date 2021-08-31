Waste Management announces collection to resume in Kosciusko and surrounding areas

Waste Management announced today it will resume all collection services for customers in Durant, Winona, Kosciusko, Carthage and Attala County beginning Tuesday, Aug. 31.

Weather and safe road conditions permitting, service will resume as follows:

Residential customers who are collected once a week will experience a one-day delay in service. (Monday will be collected on Tuesday, Tuesday will be collected on Wednesday, etc.)

Residential customers who are serviced twice a week will be serviced on their next regularly scheduled collection day.

Commercial customers will experience a one-day delay in service, weather and safe road conditions permitting. (Monday will be collected on Tuesday, Tuesday will be collected on Wednesday, etc.)

All customers affected in the area are encouraged to visit https://www.wm.com/weather-alert/index.jsp for additional information about impacted service routes.