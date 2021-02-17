Waste Management continues to suspend collection service in central Mississippi

Due to winter weather conditions and road closures, Waste Management continues to suspend all garbage and trash collection services for Central Mississippi area customers on February 18, 2021. Waste Management will resume those collection services when road conditions are deemed safe to travel.

“Waste Management is in frequent communication with local officials and has informed them that we will experience service schedule changes due to icy road conditions,” said Katie Cowen, senior district manager, Waste Management Gulf Coast. “As winter weather conditions dictate, we have suspended all Waste Management collection services as an added safety precaution. We will resume all services as soon as weather and road conditions safely allow. We thank our valued customers for their patience and cooperation.”