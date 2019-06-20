Wayfinding signs coming to downtown Kosciusko

Visitors to Kosciusko will soon have an easier time finding their way downtown.

The city is moving ahead with a project to add wayfinding signs to several intersections.

The Kosciusko Board of Aldermen approved the project during Tuesday’s meetings.

Signs will be placed at 12 intersections throughout downtown that will point travelers towards important locations such as Kosciusko City Hall, the square, the Attala County Library and several other destinations.

Kosciusko Attala Partnership Executive Director Darren Milner said the plan is to get the downtown signs placed and then work towards getting signs placed on main highways that run through town.