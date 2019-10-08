Wayfinding signs go up in downtown Kosciusko (audio)

Visitors to Kosciusko will now have an easier way to navigate downtown.

Several wayfiding signs have been placed on stop signs on streets leading to the Kosciusko square.

The signs, a project of the Kosciusko Attala Partnership, point motorists and other travelers to key destinations such as the Attala County Library and the Oprah Winfrey Boys and Girls Club.

KAP Executive Director Darren Milner said more signs are planned in the next phase of the project.

Audio: Darren Milner – Kosciusko Attala Partnership