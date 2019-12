Be sure to join us Boswell Media Christmas Listener Appreciation Party Friday Dec. 20 at Jason’s Southern Table in Kosciusko.

2019 Boswell Media MS Songwriter of the Year Wayward Jones will be there to help us celebrate and thank all of you….our listeners.

The duo will be playing their hits Holding It Together and I Aint Johnny.” And they’ll sprinkle some Christmas Carols too.

The show starts at 7:00 pm.