The entire state of Mississippi faces the next-to-the-highest threat for severe weather today, a Level-4 “moderate” risk. There’s a possibility of widespread damage as straight-line winds gusting up to 80 miles an hour and some embedded tornadoes in a line of storms push through. And the National Weather Service says, ahead of the storms, winds could gust up to 60 miles an hour. As a result, there’s a potential for significant tree and power line damage across Mississippi.