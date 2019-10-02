Weapon possession and other recent arrests

On 9/30/2019, Brittany J. Williams, a 27 year old b/f from Kosciusko was arrested for No Driver’s License and Weapon Possession by a Felon on Burdine Road by Officer Jaroderick Teague.

On 9/30/2019, Deundrez J. Turner, a 28 year old b/m from West was arrested for Contempt of Court, No Driver’s License and Disregard for a Traffic Device on Peachtree Street by Lt. Devante Lewis.

On 9/29/19 James Swanton, a 22 year old W/M from Carthage, was arrested for Contempt of Court on Highway 12 East by Officer Toweeka Ferguson.

On 9/29/19 Carol Threet, a 48 year old W/F from Kosciusko, was arrested for Failure to Appear in Court on East Jefferson St by Officer Jerry Erving.

On 9/27/19 Chadrick Johnson, a 24 year old B/M from Durant, was arrested for No Drivers License, DUI, Improper Equipment, and Open Container on West North St by Officer Toweeka Ferguson.

On 9/27/19 Terry Meeks Jr, a 22 year old B/M from Kosciusko, was arrested for Contempt of Court, No Drivers License, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm on Burdine Rd by Lieutenant Greg Collins.

On 9/27/19 Josh Stroud, a 37 year old W/M from Kosciusko, was arrested for Contempt of Court, Suspended Drivers License, and Improper Equipment on North Natchez St by Officer Toweeka Ferguson.

On 9/24/19 Toby Ellington, a 29 year old W/M from Kosciusko, was arrested for Disregard for a Traffic Device and No Drivers License on South Natchez by Officer Casey Pounders.

On 9-25-2019, Lydia D. Franklin, a 25 year old w/f from Durant was arrested for Contempt of Court on Highway 12 West by Officer Jaroderick Teague.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The arrest records published are not an indication of guilt or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by Kosciusko PD.