Weapon possession, DUI and other recent Kosciusko arrests

On 10-16-2025, Susan Brantley, a 38 yo W/F from Kosciusko was arrested for Poss. of Paraphernalia by Ofc. Nash.

On 10-16-2025, James Larabel, a 41 yo W/M from Kosciusko was arrested for Poss. of Paraphernalia, Weapon Poss. by a Felon, Poss. of a Controlled Substance With Intent, Expired Tag, Suspended Driver’s License, Seat Belt, No Insurance, and Failure to use Signal Lights by Ofc. Nash.

On 10-15-2025, Shanelle Jones, a 27 yo B/F from Kosciusko was arrested for Contempt of Court, Speeding, No Insurance, and No Driver’s License by Ofc. T. Moore.

On 10-15-2025, Noah Pugh, a 27 yo W/M from Kosciusko was arrested for No Tag and DUI by Ofc. Nash.

On 10-15-2025, Darrell Haywood, a 50 yo W/M from Nettleton was arrested for No Insurance, Suspended Driver’s License, and Disobeying a Traffic Device by Ofc. Nash.

On 10-14-2025, James Fair, a 78 yo B/M from Kosciusko was arrested for Disturbing the Peace and Simple Assault by Lt. Townsend.

On 10-14-2025, Shantesha Booker, a 25 yo B/F from Louisville was arrested for Expired Tag and Suspended Driver’s License by V. Moore.

On 10-13-2025, Olivia Lowe, a 33 yo B/F from Goodman was arrested for Contempt of Court by Ofc. Bailey.

On 10-13-2025, Kristi Halderman, a 44 yo W/F from Kosciusko was arrested for Contempt of Court by Ofc. Ballard.

On 10-12-2025, Shintouse Thomas, a 45 yo B/F from Carrolton was arrested for DUI and Speeding by Ofc. Nash.

On 10-11-2025, Derrick Simmons, a 25 yo B/M from Kosciusko was arrested for Speeding, DUI, No Insurance, and Poss. of a Controlled Substance by Capt. Ward.

On 10-11-2025, Tamikia Williams, a 47 yo B/F from Goodman was arrested for Contempt of Court, No Driver’s License, and Disobeying a Traffic Device by Ofc. T. Moore.

On 10-10-2025, Caleb Steen, a 26 yo W/M from Kosciusko was arrested for Child Abuse, Open Container, and Public Drunkeness by Ofc. Culpepper.

Arrests reports sent to Breezy News by the Kosciusko Police Department.