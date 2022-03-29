Website names Attala County Mississippi’s best county for retirement

A website has named Attala County as Mississippi’s best county for retirement.

Attala County earned the title from Stacker.com, who used date from Niche.

Niche ranks counties on a number of different factors, including cost of living, access to restaurants and doctors, weather, and crime/safety.

An exercpt from the article reads “Location is critical as retirees determine where to spend their senior years enjoying favorite activities; however, it’s a very unique decision based on a multitude of preferences and needs. Whether it be bustling downtowns or access to parks, affordable home prices or cultural amenities like museums, retirees seeking to settle in a permanent spot are sure to find a private paradise in any of these counties recommended by Niche because, in the end, there is no place like home—no matter the location.”

In the retirement rankings, Attala County earned A’s in the Cost of Living and Good for Retirees categories. The county garnered a B grade for Weather and a C+ for Outdoor Recreation.

Clarke County came in at number two on the list.

Rounding out the top five were Alcorn (#3), Lamar (#4), and Jasper (#5) Counties.

The complete list can be seen HERE.