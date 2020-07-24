Website names Attala County the best retirement county in Mississippi

A website has named Attala County as the best county in Mississippi for retirees.
The report comes from Stacker.com, which based its findings on Niche’s list of best counties for retirees in 2020.
The article takes in several factors such as home value, rent, activities, and access to healthcare.
The website’s posting for Attala County is below.
– Population: 18,581
– Median home value: $76,000 (71% own)
– Median rent: $518 (29% rent)
– Median household income: $34,756
Several structures in Attala County, including the 100-year-old Mary Ricks Thornton Cultural Center, are included on the National Register of Historic Landmarks, and the county seat of Kosciusko is host to a myriad of seasonal events from the Central Mississippi Fair to the Natchez Trace Festival. In fact, Kosciusko is less than a mile from the Natchez Trace Parkway, where residents have year-round access to a 444-mile-long stretch of national park celebrated for its riding and hiking trails, waterfalls, and scenic overlooks.