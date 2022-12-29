Updated: Wednesday Afternoon Accident and Disturbance in Kosciusko

On Wednesday, Dec. 28th at 1:54 p.m., there was a report of a two-car accident with no injuries at the intersection of North and Peachtree streets.

At 6:03 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence on Attala Road 3122 for a domestic disturbance.

At 7:46 p.m., officers were requested to Woodbury Apartments for a report of a prowler. Upon arrival, officer determined that there were kids playing in the area and advised them to not to be getting too close to the residences.

At 10:37 p.m., officers were requested to Walmart where an employee said there were items stolen from their vehicle.

*UPDATES*

Kosciusko Police were dispatched to Campbell’s Motel on Hwy 12 at 10:44 p.m. after a caller reported that there was a man outside waving a gun around.

At 10:47 p.m., officers were called to a residence on Hickory Ridge Dr when they received a call about a possible prowler in the area.