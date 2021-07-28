Wednesday at The Neshoba County Fair

The Neshoba County Fair continues. Exhibit Hall opens at 8am. Cattle Showings start at 8am.The Neshoba Central High School Band will perform at 8 am and 1pm. Political Speaking on Founders Square starts at 9am. Horse racing is on the schedule today at 2pm.The Trace Adkins Show is live tonight at 8 pm. Additional events take place throughout the day. For more information see www.neshobacountyfair.org

For a complete Fair schedule including times click here – https://www.kicks96news.com/local/neshoba-county-fair-2021-schedule?