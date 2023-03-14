Wednesday is deadline to sign up for “Picking 35”

“Picking 35” is coming back to Kosciusko and surrounding communities.

Central Mississippi’s 75-mile yard sale is set for Saturday April 1, 2023 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Yard sales will be set up on Hwy 35 from Vaiden to Walnut Grove and all points in between.

Applications are available now at the Kosciusko-Attala Partnership office.

The deadline to apply is March 15.

For more information, call the KAP at 662-289-2981.