Wednesday is deadline to sign up for “Picking 35”

“Picking 35” is coming back to Kosciusko and surrounding communities.

Central Mississippi’s 75-mile yard sale is set for Saturday April 1, 2023 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Yard sales will be set up on Hwy 35 from Vaiden to Walnut Grove and all points in between.

Applications are available now at the Kosciusko-Attala Partnership office.

The deadline to apply is March 15.

For more information, call the KAP at 662-289-2981.

 

 

  1. Monica Denese Brown
    Monica Denese Brown
    March 4, 2023 at 8:17 AM

    How much is it to rent a spot

  2. Tim
    Tim
    March 8, 2023 at 2:10 PM

    I live on 35 in Kosciusko how much to register

