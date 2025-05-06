Wednesday (May 7) is deadline to have your REAL ID

JACKSON, Miss., -Time is running out for Mississippi residents to obtain a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or identification card before the federal enforcement deadline of May 7, 2025

After that date, individuals will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or identification card to board commercial flights and enter certain federal facilities.

The REAL ID Act, passed by the U.S. Congress in 2005, enacted a 9/11 Commission recommendation that the federal government set standards for the issuance of identification documents. The Act established minimum security standards for license issuance and prohibits federal agencies from accepting licenses or ID cards from states that do not meet those standards for official purposes.

To check if you already have a REAL ID, look for a gold star in the upper-right corner of your driver’s license. If you don’t have one, visit your local Driver Service Bureau.

Remember to bring the the following documents with you:

• Original birth certificate

• Original Social Security card

• Two proofs of Mississippi residency

To schedule an appointment, visit www.driverservicebureau.dps.ms.gov.

For more information about REAL ID, visit www.dhs.gov/real-id.